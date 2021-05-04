COVID-19: Georgia 15; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. Georgia is reporting 15 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting two more, and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,544 – That is 9 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,005 cumulative (186 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 235 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 245.3)

Testing 6.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.3 % (6.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 100,984 that is 97 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,398 cumulative (185 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,075 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (110.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (4.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 882,074 – that is 579 more cases reported in the past 24 hours. An additional 337 Antigen positive cases also were reported for a total of 916 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,110 – that is 5 more admission reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 61,704 – That’s 32 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,593 – That is 15 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,384,277 PCR/Molecular tests and 1,953,676 Antigen tests have been performed and 515,601 antibody tests. That is 11,318 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 855,837 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 198,723 (10,2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 95,217 (18.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 572 (5.1 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Walton County Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

(These figures are updated as of April 30, 2021.)

Great Oaks, Monroe – 30 confirmed staff members and 65 residents. That’s no more residents and no more staff members reported positive in the past 24 hours. There have been 14 deaths, that’s no more reported in the past 24 hours.

The Gardens of Social Circle – 6 confirmed resident cases, 12 staff cases and 1 resident death. No additional case and no additional resident cases or deaths reported in the past 24 hours. This is in Building 2, which no longer has any residents.

Hollander Senior Living, Monroe – 6 residents, 3 confirmed staff case, two deaths – That’s no more staff members, two more residents reporting positive and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Magnolia Senior Living – Loganville – (Gwinnett County) has 5 staff members who have tested positive and 3 residents – That is no more resident reported and no additional staff case reported in the past 24 hours.

Park Place, Monroe – 121 resident cases, 67 confirmed staff cases, 35 deaths – That’s no more staff members, no more resident cases, and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The Retreat at Loganville Pearl Memory Care – 33 confirmed resident cases, five deaths – 9 staff members – That’s no more staff members, no more residents and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The Retreat at Loganville: 39 confirmed resident cases – 26 staff cases and 6 deaths. That is no more residents, one more staff cases or resident deaths in the past 24 hours.

Social Circle Nursing and Rehab in Social Circle is reporting that 47 residents and 34 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 6 resident death were reported. That is no more deaths, no more positive resident cases, and no more positive staff member in the last 24 hours.