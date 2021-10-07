COVID-19: Georgia 158; Gwinnett 11; Walton 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Georgia is reporting 158 more deaths, Gwinnett County 1 more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,654 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,294 cumulative (397 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 290 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 302.7)

Testing 11.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (11.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –129,254 – That is 27 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,309 cumulative (474 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,283 – That’s 11 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (132.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (9.76% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,234,672 – that is 621 more cases were reported plus 722 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,343 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 82,092 – That’s 207 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,976 cumulative. That is 32 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 23,077 – That is 158 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,762,710 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,392,113 Antigen tests have been performed and 639,714 antibody tests. That is 44,816 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,238,065 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 320,755 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 164,856 (25.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,521 5.6%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.