COVID-19: Georgia 16; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the past 48 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 2021. Georgia is reporting 16 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more and Walton County is reporting no more death in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,684 – That is 9 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,141 cumulative (59 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 2.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (2.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,544 that is 77 new cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,559 cumulative (71 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,105 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 48 hours (113.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.3 % (2.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 895,894 – that is 692 more cases reported in the past 48 hours plus 321 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 1,013 in the past 48 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,543 – that is 24 more admissions reported in the past 48 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,696– That’s 68 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours.

Total deaths – 18,052 – That is 16 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 8,774,216 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,125,898 Antigen tests have been performed and 530,278 antibody tests. That is 35,666 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 48 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 869,715 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 205,844 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 102,727 (19.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 48 hours, 650, (2.5) and 247 (2.6%) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.