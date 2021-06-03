COVID-19: Georgia 16; Gwinnett 2; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Georgia is reporting 16 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Gwinnett County is reporting two more and Walton County is reporting no more deaths for the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,683 – That is 2 fewer cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,150 cumulative (42 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,630 that is 37 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,568 cumulative (62 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,107 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (114 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.3 % (2.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 896,622 – that is 397 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 165 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 562 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,573 – that is 26 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,869 – That’s 80 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,085– That is 16 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,797,273 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,137,735 Antigen tests have been performed and 530,938 antibody tests. That is 9,623 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 870,377 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 206,141 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 104,036 (19.6%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 311, 3.2%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.