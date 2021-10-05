COVID-19: Georgia 162; Gwinnett 5; Walton 4 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 2021. Georgia is reporting 162 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County four more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,633 – That is 63 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,272 cumulative (478 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 283 – that’s 4 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 295.4)

Testing 11.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (11.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –128,897 127,800 – That is 97 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,273 cumulative (599 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,271 – That’s 5 more death reported over the weekend (130.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (9.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,232,349 – that is 6,827 more cases were reported plus 1,412 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,239 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 81,626 – That’s 514 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 12,914 885 cumulative. That is 29 more ICU admissions reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 22,785 – That is 162 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 11,692,977 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,362,664 Antigen tests have been performed and 638,791 antibody tests. That is 84,425 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,233,835 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 319,439 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 164,458 (25.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 8,335 9.5%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.