COVID-19: Georgia 17; Gwinnett 1; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Georgia is reporting 17 more deaths, Gwinnett County is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting one more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,727 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,196 cumulative (38 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 241 – that’s 1 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 251.5)

Testing 1.7% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,067 That is 20 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,613 cumulative (44 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (1.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 900,938 – that is 303 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 126 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 429 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,898 – that is 16 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,605 – That’s 52 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,404 – That is 17 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,004,394 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,210,658 Antigen tests have been performed and 539,538 antibody tests. That is 13,725 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 874,150 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,184 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 109,086 (20.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 184 1.3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.