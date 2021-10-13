COVID-19: Georgia 170; Gwinnett 12 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported over the past 3 days

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Georgia is reporting 170 more deaths, Gwinnett County 12 more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past three days.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,762 – That is 42 more cases reported in the past 3 days.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,407 cumulative (321 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 296 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 3 days. (deaths per 100,000 is 308.9)

Testing 8.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (8.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –131,022 – That is 802 more cases reported in the past 3 days.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,491 cumulative (494 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,301 – That’s 12 more deaths reported in the past 3 days. (13 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (8.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,246,100 – that is 5,490 more cases were reported plus 1,818 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,308 more cases reported over the past 3 days.

Hospitalizations – 83,205 – That’s 639 more hospitalizations reported in the past 3 days. ICU Admissions 13,083 cumulative. That is 48 more ICU admissions reported in the past 3 days. Total deaths – 23,512 – That is 170 more deaths reported in the past 3 days.

A total of 11,951,478 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,4646,608 Antigen tests have been performed and 646,564 antibody tests. That is 98,853 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 3 days. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,253,067 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 324,041 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 168,863 (26.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 3 days, 8,004 8.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.