COVID-19: Georgia 18; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Georgia is reporting 18 more deaths and Gwinnett and Walton are each reporting no more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,732 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,201 cumulative (28 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 1.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (1.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,167 – That is 35 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,623 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,130 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (1.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 901,926 – that is 256 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 176 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 432 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,954 – that is 18 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,798 – That’s 25 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,443 – That is 18 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,054,986 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,228,952 Antigen tests have been performed and 541,549 antibody tests. That is 15,403 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 875,494 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,704 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 110,205 (20.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 234 1.5%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.