COVID-19: Georgia 18; Gwinnett 1 fewer and Walton County 1 more death reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Georgia is reporting 18 more deaths, Gwinnett County is reporting one fewer and Walton County is reporting one more death over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,717 – That is 9 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,185 cumulative (33 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 240 – that’s 1 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 250.5)

Testing 1.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,985 that is 39 new cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,604 cumulative (48 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,116 – That’s 1 fewer deaths reported over the weekend. (119.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.1 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 899,433 – that is 443 more cases reported in the past 48 hours plus 92 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 535 over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 10,808 – that is 19 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 64,375 – That’s 63 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend.

Total deaths – 18,300 – That is 18 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 8,936,864 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,189,443 6Antigen tests have been performed and 536,677 antibody tests. That is 10,092 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 872,847 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 207,491 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 107,343 (20.0%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 132, 1.3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.