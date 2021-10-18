COVID-19: Georgia 189; Gwinnett 8; Walton 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Georgia is reporting 189 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County four more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,798 – That is 13 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,445 cumulative (240 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 300 – that’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 313.1)

Testing 7.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (7.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –131,622 – That is 171 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,553 cumulative (394 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,321 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (136.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (7.4% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,250,673 – that is 1,503 more cases were reported plus 555 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,058 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 83,843 – That’s 188 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,181 cumulative. That is 26 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 23,869 – That is 189 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,062,961 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,509,226 Antigen tests have been performed and 649,813 antibody tests. That is 48,716 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,263,988 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 325,293 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 170,868 (26.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,046 4.2%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.