COVID-19: Georgia 2; Gwinnett 0 and Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: Cases are often lower on a Sunday and Monday due to weekend hours.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021. Georgia is reporting 2 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more, and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,599 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,0062 cumulative (154 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 237 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 247.4)

Testing 4.2% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.2 % (4.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 101,494 that is 40 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,451 cumulative (139 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,081 – That’s 1 more death reported over the weekend (111.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (4.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 886,723 – that is 370 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,217 – that is 1 more admission reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 62,206 – That’s 8 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,702 – That is 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,483,697 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,006,690 Antigen tests have been performed and 519,167 antibody tests. That is 9,053 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 860,385 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 201,375 (10. %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 97.205 (18.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 373 (4.1 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Walton County Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

(These figures are updated as of May 7, 2021.)

Great Oaks, Monroe – 30 confirmed staff members and 65 residents. That’s no more residents and no more staff members reported positive in the past week. There have been 14 deaths, that’s no more reported in the past week.

The Gardens of Social Circle – 6 confirmed resident cases, 12 staff cases and 1 resident death. No additional cases and no additional resident cases or deaths reported in the past week. This is in Building 2, which no longer has any residents.

Hollander Senior Living, Monroe – 6 residents, 3 confirmed staff cases, two deaths – That’s no more staff members, two more residents reporting positive and no more deaths reported in the past week.

Magnolia Senior Living – Loganville – (Gwinnett County) has 5 staff members who have tested positive and 3 residents – That is no more resident reported and no additional staff case reported in the past week.

Park Place, Monroe – 121 resident cases, 67 confirmed staff cases, 35 deaths – That’s no more staff members, no more resident cases, and no more deaths reported in the past week.

The Retreat at Loganville Pearl Memory Care – 33 confirmed resident cases, five deaths – 9 staff members – That’s no more staff members, no more residents and no more deaths reported in the past week.

The Retreat at Loganville: 39 confirmed resident cases – 26 staff cases and 6 deaths. That is no more residents, one more staff cases or resident deaths in the past week.

Social Circle Nursing and Rehab in Social Circle is reporting that 47 residents and 34 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 6 resident death were reported. That is no more deaths, no more positive resident cases, and no more positive staff members in the past week.