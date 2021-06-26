COVID-19: Georgia 2; Gwinnett one less and Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021. Georgia is reporting two more deaths. Gwinnett is reporting one less and Walton is reporting no more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,737 – That is 5 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,206 cumulative (27 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 1.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (1.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,180 – That is 13 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,625 cumulative (41 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 1 less death reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 902,142 – that is 256 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 138 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 394 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,964 – that is 10 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,852 – That’s 54 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,445 – That is 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,067,513 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,232,577 Antigen tests have been performed and 542,208 antibody tests. That is 12,527 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 875,780 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,820 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 110,590 (20.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 286 2.3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.