COVID-19: Georgia 20; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. Georgia is reporting 20 more deaths, Gwinnett County is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,726 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,195 cumulative (39 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 240 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 250.5)

Testing 2.0% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (2.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,047 019 That is 28 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,611 cumulative (46 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,128 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 900,655 – that is 343 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 137 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 480 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,882 – that is 13 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,553 – That’s 28 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,388 – That is 20 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,990,669 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,207,114 6Antigen tests have been performed and 539,001 antibody tests. That is 13,876 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 873,966 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,082 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 108,772 (20.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 277 2.0%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.