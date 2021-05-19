COVID-19: Georgia 21; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Georgia is reporting 21 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more, and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,643 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,108 cumulative (95 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 3.4% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (3.4% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 101,950 891 that is 59 new cases reported in the past 24.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,498 cumulative (93 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,087 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (111.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (3.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 891,073 – that is 531 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 334 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 865 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,333 – that is 21 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 62,786 – That’s 106 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,825 – That is 21 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,606,492 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,059,387 Antigen tests have been performed and 522,636 antibody tests. That is 9,125 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 864,844 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 203,617 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 99,182 (19.0%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 314 (3.4 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.