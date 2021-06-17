COVID-19: Georgia 21; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 21 more deaths, Gwinnett County is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,725 – That is 0 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,194 cumulative (41 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 240 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 250.5)

Testing 2.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (2.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,019 That is 9 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,608 cumulative (46 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,127 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 900,368 – that is 361 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 148 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 509 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,869 – that is 19 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,525 – That’s 43 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,368 – That is 21 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,976,793 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,203,715 6Antigen tests have been performed and 538,271 antibody tests. That is 13,618 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 873,689 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 207,975 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 108,333 (20.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 219 1.6%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.