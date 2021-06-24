COVID-19: Georgia 22; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 22 more deaths and Gwinnett and Walton are each reporting one more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,731 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,200 cumulative (31 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 1 more death reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 1.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,132 – That is 18 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,620 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,130 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 901,723 – that is 320 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 173 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 493 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,936 – that is 19 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,773 – That’s 76 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,427 – That is 22 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,039,583 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,224,555 Antigen tests have been performed and 540,938 antibody tests. That is 10981 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 875,260 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,602 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 109,825 (20.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 468, 4.3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.