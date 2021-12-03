COVID-19: Georgia 22; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Georgia is reporting 22 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,355 – That is 25 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,026 cumulative (211 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 318 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 331.9)

Testing 9.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (9.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –136,587 – That is 143 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,065 cumulative (150 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,429 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (147.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (4.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,287,554– that is 1,175 more cases were reported plus 446 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,621 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 89,717 – That’s 150 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,015 cumulative, that is 33 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,768 – That is 22 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,104,072 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,997,988 antigen tests have been performed and 679,720 antibody tests. That is 23,519 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,308,988 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 339,004 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 194,119 (27.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,165 – 4.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.