COVID-19: Georgia 23; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Georgia is reporting 23 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,559 – That is 27 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,239 cumulative (240 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 322 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 336.1)

Testing 7.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (7.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –138,449 – That is 228 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,256 cumulative (204 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,447 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (149 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (5.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,301,669– that is 2,054 more cases were reported plus 729 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,783 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 91,176 – That’s 161 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,176 cumulative, that is 19 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,007 – That is 23 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

A total of 13,475,641 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,149,074 antigen tests have been performed and 687,157 antibody tests. That is 48,318 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,326,247 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 343,692 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 195,421 (28.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,409 – 5.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.