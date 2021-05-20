COVID-19: Georgia 24; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County is reporting 1 more death in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more, and Walton County is reporting one more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,647 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,112 cumulative (92 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 240 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 250.5)

Testing 3.4% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (3.4% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,034 that is 84 new cases reported in the past 24.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,507 cumulative (93 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,087 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (111.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (3.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 891,502 – that is 475 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 327 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 802 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,362 – that is 29 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 62,877 – That’s 91 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,849 – That is 24 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,619,250 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,067,651 Antigen tests have been performed and 522,636 antibody tests. That is 12,758 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 865,234 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 203,899 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 99,466 (19.0%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 390 (3.1 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.