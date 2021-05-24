COVID-19: Georgia 24; Gwinnett 5 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours – Walton is reporting 3 fewer deaths than previously

Georgia and Gwinnett are reporting less than 3 % positivity rate for COVID-19 in past 2 weeks

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting five more in the past 48 hours, and Walton County is reporting three fewer deaths in the past 48 hours than were previously reported. Both Gwinnett and Walton County also are reported less than a 3 % positivity rate in those tested for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Georgia’s rate is just slightly higher at 3.2 % for the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,657 – That is 0 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,123 cumulative (82 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 238 – that’s 3 fewer deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 248.4)

Testing 2.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (2.8% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,236 that is 85 new cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,527 cumulative (83 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,096 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 48 hours (112.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 893,422 – that is 782 more cases reported in the past 48 hours plus 91 Antigen positive cases reported today.

ICU admissions – 10,431 – that is 27 more admissions reported in the past 48 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,189 – That’s 103 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours.

Total deaths – 17,930 – That is 24 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 8,680,257 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,088,629 Antigen tests have been performed and 526,599 antibody tests. That is 11,368 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 867,061 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 204,650 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 101,486 (19.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 361 (3.2 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.