COVID-19: Georgia 25; Gwinnett 0 and Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Georgia is reporting 25 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,541 – That is 77 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,045 cumulative (600 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 18.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (18.9% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 108,584 – That is 347 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,181 cumulative (341 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,141 – That’s 0 more death reported over the weekend (117.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (12.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 968,167 – that is 4,385 more cases were reported plus 2,719 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,104 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,542 – That is 25 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 68,266 – That’s 210 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,881 – That is 25 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,721,770 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,514,814 Antigen tests have been performed and 568,868 antibody tests. That is 22,721 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 941,209 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 237,764 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 125,445 (22.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,270 18.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.