COVID-19: Georgia 25; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Georgia is reporting 25 more deaths. Gwinnett is reporting no more deaths and Walton is reporting no more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,737 – That is 0 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,206 cumulative (21 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 0.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (0.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,216 – That is 36 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,628 cumulative (41 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 902,390 – that is 283 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 172 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 455 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,978 – that is 14 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,894 – That’s 42 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,469 – That is 25 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,078,549 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,236,726 Antigen tests have been performed and 542,704 antibody tests. That is 11,036 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 875,780 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 208,978 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 110,875 (20.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 294 2.7%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.