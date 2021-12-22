COVID-19: Georgia 25; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Georgia is reporting 25 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,695 – That is 51more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,381 cumulative (295 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 323 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 337.1)

Testing 10.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (10.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –140,317 – That is 541 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,449 cumulative (334 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,458 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (150.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (8.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,317,209– that is 3,727 more cases were reported plus 2,202 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,929 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 92,054 – That’s 173 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,256 cumulative, that is 24 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,144 – That is 25 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,649,043 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,218,440 antigen tests have been performed and 690,717 antibody tests. That is 27,074 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,344,382 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 349,370 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 198,013 (28.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,195 – 15.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.