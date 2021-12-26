COVID-19: Georgia 25; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Georgia is reporting 25 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,877 – That is 74 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,571 cumulative (428 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 325 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 339.2)

Testing 14.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (14.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –142,716 – That is 809 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,696 cumulative (517 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,466 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (151.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 13.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (13.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,339,502 – that is 7,998 more cases were reported plus 1,871 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,869 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 92,785 – That’s 279 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,291 cumulative, that is 8 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,239 – That is 25 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,779,655 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,258,505 antigen tests have been performed and 692,914 antibody tests. That is 37,373 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,370,370 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 354,995 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 199,501 (28.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 9,165 – 24.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.