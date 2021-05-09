COVID-19: Georgia 26; Gwinnett 1 and Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Georgia is reporting 26 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting one more, and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,597 – That is 13 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,0060 cumulative (158 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 237 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 247.4)

Testing 4.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.2 % (4.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 101,454 that is 121 new cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,447 cumulative (142 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,081 – That’s 1 more death reported over the weekend (111.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (4.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 886,374 – that is 1,226 more cases reported over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 10,216 – that is 25 more admission reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 62,198 – That’s 94 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend.

Total deaths – 17,701 – That is 26 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 8,474,644 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,003,761 Antigen tests have been performed and 518,772 antibody tests. That is 12,342 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 860,012- (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 201,228 (10/ %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 96,979 (18.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 579 (4.7 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Walton County Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

(These figures are updated as of May 7, 2021.)

Great Oaks, Monroe – 30 confirmed staff members and 65 residents. That’s no more residents and no more staff members reported positive in the past week. There have been 14 deaths, that’s no more reported in the past week.

The Gardens of Social Circle – 6 confirmed resident cases, 12 staff cases and 1 resident death. No additional cases and no additional resident cases or deaths reported in the past week. This is in Building 2, which no longer has any residents.

Hollander Senior Living, Monroe – 6 residents, 3 confirmed staff cases, two deaths – That’s no more staff members, two more residents reporting positive and no more deaths reported in the past week.

Magnolia Senior Living – Loganville – (Gwinnett County) has 5 staff members who have tested positive and 3 residents – That is no more resident reported and no additional staff case reported in the past week.

Park Place, Monroe – 121 resident cases, 67 confirmed staff cases, 35 deaths – That’s no more staff members, no more resident cases, and no more deaths reported in the past week.

The Retreat at Loganville Pearl Memory Care – 33 confirmed resident cases, five deaths – 9 staff members – That’s no more staff members, no more residents and no more deaths reported in the past week.

The Retreat at Loganville: 39 confirmed resident cases – 26 staff cases and 6 deaths. That is no more residents, one more staff cases or resident deaths in the past week.

Social Circle Nursing and Rehab in Social Circle is reporting that 47 residents and 34 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 6 resident death were reported. That is no more deaths, no more positive resident cases, and no more positive staff members in the past week.