COVID-19: Georgia 27; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 2021. Georgia is reporting 27 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County two more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,362 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,033 cumulative (212 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 320 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 334)

Testing 9.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (9.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –136,701 – That is 114 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,076 cumulative (146 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,430 – That’s 1 more deat2 reported in the past 24 hours. (147.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (4.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,288,387– that is 867 more cases were reported plus 479 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,346 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 89,822 – That’s 105 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,038 cumulative, that is 23 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,791 – That is 27 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,127,347 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,997,988 antigen tests have been performed and 680,305 antibody tests. That is 23,275 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,309,841 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 339,004 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 190,541 (28 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 853 – 3.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.