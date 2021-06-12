COVID-19: Georgia 27; Walton 0 more deaths reported and Gwinnett is reporting 2 fewer deaths in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. Georgia is reporting 27 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Gwinnett County is reporting two fewer and Walton County is reporting no more deaths for the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,708 – That is 2 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,176 cumulative (37 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,946 that is 35 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,600 cumulative (50 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,117 – That’s 2 fewer deaths reported in the past 24 hours (115.0 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.1 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 898,990 – that is 357 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 68 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 425 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,789 – that is 27 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,312 – That’s 68 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,282– That is 27 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 6,912,508 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,182,61 6Antigen tests have been performed and 533,576 antibody tests. That is 16,350 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 872,491 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 207,283 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 106,539 (19.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 242, 1.5%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.