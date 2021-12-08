COVID-19: Georgia 28, Gwinnett 2; Walton County reports 0 more deaths in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Georgia is reporting 28 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,421 – That is 16 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,095 cumulative (214 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 320 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 334)

Testing 8.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (8.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –137,091 – That is 199 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,116 cumulative (144 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,434 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (147.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (5.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,291,469– that is 725 more cases were reported plus 671 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,296 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 90,229 – That’s 134 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,071 cumulative, that is 20 more reported over in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,847 – That is 28 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,211,912 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,023,673 antigen tests have been performed and 682,765 antibody tests. That is 23,043 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,313,586 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 340,503 (8.4%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 192,435 (28.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,142 – 5.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.