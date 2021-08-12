COVID-19: Georgia 31; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Georgia is reporting 31 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting two more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,600 – That is 59 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,107 cumulative (612 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 20.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (20.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 108,861 – That is 277 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,210 cumulative (347 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,143 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (117.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (12.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 972,513 – that is 4,362 more cases were reported plus 2,759 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,121 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,572 – That is 30 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 68,446 266 – That’s 180 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,912 – That is 31 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,750,675 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,532,153 Antigen tests have been performed and 569,598 antibody tests. That is 28,897 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 946,044 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 240,148 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 125,736 (22.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,835 16.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.