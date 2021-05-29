COVID-19: Georgia 32; Gwinnett 2; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 278 2021. Georgia is reporting 32 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting two more and Walton County is reporting one more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,675 – That is 9 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,141 cumulative (59 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 2.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (2.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,467 that is 35 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,551 cumulative (73 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,104 – That’s 2 more death reported in the past 48 hours (113.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (2.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 895,253 – that is 404 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 231 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 635 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,529 – that is 16 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,696– That’s 99 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,052 – That is 32 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,738,547 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,116,596 Antigen tests have been performed and 528,728 antibody tests. That is 11,316 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 868,818 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 205,543 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 102,727 (19.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 331 (2.9%) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.