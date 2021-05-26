COVID-19: Georgia 32; Gwinnett 3; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Georgia is reporting 32 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting three more and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,664 – That is 8 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,130 cumulative (76 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 238 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 248.4)

Testing 2.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (2.8% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,322 that is 66 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,536 cumulative (80 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,099 – That’s 3 more death reported in the past 48 hours (113.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (2.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 894,057 – that is 468 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 253 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 721 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,457 – that is 24 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,336– That’s 112 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,962 – That is 32 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,699,214 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,097,519 Antigen tests have been performed and 527,376 antibody tests. That is 10,167 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 867,750 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 204,954 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 101,994 (19.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 442 (4.3%) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.