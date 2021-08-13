COVID-19: Georgia 32; Gwinnett 4; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Georgia is reporting 32 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting four more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,670 – That is 70 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,180 cumulative (650 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 20.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (20.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 109,092 – That is 231 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,233 cumulative (350 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,147 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (117.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 977,481 – that is 4,995 more cases were reported plus 2,220 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,215in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,598 – That is 26 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 68,640 – That’s 194 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,942 – That is 32 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,782,536 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,545,225 Antigen tests have been performed and 571,065 antibody tests. That is 31,860 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 951,616 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 241,826 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 125,736 (22.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,572 17.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.