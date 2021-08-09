COVID-19: Georgia 33; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths in the last 24 hours of reporting

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Georgia is reporting 33 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the past 24 hours..

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,354 – That is 63 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,850 cumulative (461 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 15.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (15.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 107,565 – That is 353 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,076 cumulative (300 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,141 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (117.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 953,870 – that is 4,195 more cases were reported plus 2,019 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,114 over the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,488 – That is 19 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 67,848 – That’s 181 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,829 – That is 33 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,628,632 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,480,992 Antigen tests have been performed and 565,059 antibody tests. That is 27,818 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 926,090 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 232,668 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 123,491 (21.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,208 15.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.