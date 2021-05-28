COVID-19: Georgia 35; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 35 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,666 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,132 cumulative (57 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 238 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 248.4)

Testing 2.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,432 that is 74 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,548 cumulative (77 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,102 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 48 hours (113.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (2.76% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 894,892 – that is 486 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 287 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 773 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,513 489 – that is 24 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,597– That’s 120 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,021 – That is 35 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,727,231 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,111,183 Antigen tests have been performed and 528,208 antibody tests. That is 15,133 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 868,487 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 205,366 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 102,432 (19.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 388 (2.6%) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.