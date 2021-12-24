COVID-19: Georgia 35; Gwinnett 0; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 35 more deaths, Gwinnett County 0 more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,803 – That is 64 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,493 cumulative (375 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 325 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 339.2)

Testing 12.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3% (12.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –141,907 – That is 925 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,612 cumulative (451 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,465 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (150.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 10.9 % (11.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,331,539 – that is 8,630 more cases were reported plus 1,798 Antigen positive cases for a total of 10,428more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 92,506 – That’s 242 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,283 cumulative, that is 12 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,214 – That is 35 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,742,282 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,247,181 antigen tests have been performed and 692,200 antibody tests. That is 49,501 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,361,205 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 353,140 (8.3%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 198,964 (28.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 10,025 – 20.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.