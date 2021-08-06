COVID-19: Georgia 35; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Georgia is reporting 35 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the past 24 hours..

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,291 – That is 65 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,784 cumulative (422 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 15.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (15.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 107,212 – That is 253 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,040 cumulative (281 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,140 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (117.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (10.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 949,716 – that is 3,861 more cases were reported plus 2,124 Antigen positive cases for a total of 5,985 over the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,469 – That is 24 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 67,667 – That’s 179 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,797 – That is 135 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,600,814 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,469,235 Antigen tests have been performed and 563,915 antibody tests. That is 24,776 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 921,882 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 231,176 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 122,870 (21.8%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,669 14.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.