COVID-19: Georgia 36; Gwinnett 5; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 6 p.m., Jan. 12, 2022 Georgia is reporting 36 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 19,013 – That is 167 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,844 cumulative (2,695 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 330 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past five days. (deaths per 100,000 is 344.4)

Testing 40.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.6 % (40.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –173,376 – That is 1,373 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,853 cumulative (2,671 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,495 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (153.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 37.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (37.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,603,820 – that is 13,307 more cases were reported plus 6,257 Antigen positive cases for a total of 19,564 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 98,215 – That’s 156 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,575 cumulative, that is 14 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,657 – That is 36 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,865,387 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,745,102 antigen tests have been performed and 704,565 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,714,761 (11.5 %) PCR Molecular, 452,474 (9.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 208,054 (29.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 71,043 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 17,773 (25.0 %) positive.