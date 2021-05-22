COVID-19: Georgia 38; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 48 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021. Georgia is reporting 38 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting four more, and Walton County is reporting one more death in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,657 – That is 10 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,123 cumulative (82 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 241 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 251.5)

Testing 3.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (3.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,151 that is 117 new cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,517 cumulative (87 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,091 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 48 hours (112.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (2.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 892,688 – that is 584 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 223 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 807 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,404 362 – that is 42 more admissions reported in the past 48 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,086 – That’s 92 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours.

Total deaths – 17,906 – That is 38 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 8,653,100 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,079,831 Antigen tests have been performed and 524,656 antibody tests. That is 15,515 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 866,220 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 204,321 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 100,324 (19.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 436 (2.8 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.