COVID-19: Georgia 38; Gwinnett 5 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the Christmas weekend

Rate is spiking at the moment with a high number of Georgia residents testing positive

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 38 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the Christmas weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 16,101 – That is 224 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 16,804 cumulative (634 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 325 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 339.2)

Testing 21.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (21.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –145,159 – That is 2,443 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,947 cumulative (745 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,471 – That’s 5 more death reported over the weekend. (151.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 18.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (18.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,362,530 – that is 23,064 more cases were reported plus 4,242 Antigen positive cases for a total of 27,306 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 93,497 – That’s 712 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 14,301 cumulative, that is 10 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 26,277 – That is 38 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 13,878,957 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,292,771 antigen tests have been performed and 693,952 antibody tests. That is 99,302 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,398,022 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 359,963 (8.4%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 200,308 (28.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 27.8 – 27.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.