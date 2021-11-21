COVID-19: Georgia 39; Gwinnett 5; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Georgia is reporting 39 more deaths, Gwinnett County 5 more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,165 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,828 cumulative (136 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 5.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (5.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –135,265 – That is 165 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,928 cumulative (139 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,414 – That’s 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (145.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (4.10% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,277,939– that is 1,047 more cases were reported plus 457 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,504 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 88,574 – That’s 99 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,853 cumulative, that is 31 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,546 – That is 39 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,859,762 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,890,940 antigen tests have been performed and 674,351 antibody tests. That is 34,376 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,298,466 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 335,633 (8.6%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 186,144 (27.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,159 – 3.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.