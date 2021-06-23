COVID-19: Georgia 4; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Georgia is reporting 4 more deaths and Gwinnett and Walton are reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,729 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,198 cumulative (31 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 241 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 251.5)

Testing 1.4% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,114 – That is 9 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,618 cumulative (41 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (1.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 901,472 – that is 325 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 115 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 440 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,917 – that is 16 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,697 – That’s 73 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,407 – That is 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,028,602 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,218,091 Antigen tests have been performed and 540,642 antibody tests. That is 8,857 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 874,792 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,421 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 109,677 (20.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 388, 4.4%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.