COVID-19: Georgia 42; Gwinnett 1 more and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Georgia is reporting 42 more deaths, Gwinnett County 1 more and Walton County np more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,158 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,820 cumulative (135 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 5.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (5.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –135,100 – That is 180 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,911 cumulative (131 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,409 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (145.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (4.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,276,919– that is 911 more cases were reported plus 468 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,379 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 88,475 – That’s 124 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,822 cumulative, that is 23 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,511 – That is 42 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,825,386 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,877,917 antigen tests have been performed and 672,579 antibody tests. That is 28,120 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,297,307 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 335,367 (8.76%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 185,076 (27.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 934 – 3.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.