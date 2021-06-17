COVID-19: Georgia 42; Gwinnett 6; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Georgia is reporting 42 more deaths, Gwinnett County is reporting six more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,725 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,194 cumulative (41 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 240 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 250.5)

Testing 2.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (2.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,010 That is 27 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,607 cumulative (48 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,126 – That’s 6 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (115.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.1 % (1.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 900,067 – that is 351 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 263 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 614 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,850 – that is 25 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,482 – That’s 51 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,348 – That is 42 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,963,175 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,199,594 6Antigen tests have been performed and 537,623 antibody tests. That is 11,261 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 873,470 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 207,878 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 107,921 (20.1%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 256 2.3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.