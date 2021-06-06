COVID-19: Georgia 42; Gwinnett 8; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Georgia is reporting 42 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Gwinnett County is reporting 8 more and Walton County is reporting no more deaths for the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,690 – That is 3 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,157 cumulative (37 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (1.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,762 that is 81 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,582 cumulative (59 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,115 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (114.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.2 % (2.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 897,464 – that is 273 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 149 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 422 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,664 – that is 59 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,059 – That’s 46 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,188– That is 45 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,837,962 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,155,648 Antigen tests have been performed and 532,542 antibody tests. That is 12,638 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 871,138 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 206,571 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 104,983 (19.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 225, 1.8%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.