COVID-19: Georgia 43; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 43 more deaths, Gwinnett County two and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,017 – That is 61 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,542 cumulative (802 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 21.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (21.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 110,943 – That is 268 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,424 cumulative (417 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,151 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (118.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,005,806 – that is 4,962 more cases were reported plus 3,304 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,266 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,711 683 – That is 28 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 69,594 – That’s 227 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,087 – That is 43 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,955,571 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,621,796 Antigen tests have been performed and 577,659 antibody tests. That is 31,028 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 981,582 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 252,381 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 129,770 (22.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 5,471, 17.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.