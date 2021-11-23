COVID-19: Georgia 45; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Georgia is reporting 45 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,198 – That is 33 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,862 cumulative (161 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 48 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 6.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (6.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –135,497 – That is 232 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,952 cumulative (153 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,415 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 48 hours. (145.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (4.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,279,849– that is 1,963 more cases were reported plus 540 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,503 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Hospitalizations – 88,802 – That’s 228 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours. ICU Admissions 13,880 cumulative, that is 27 more reported in the past 48 hours. Total deaths – 25,591 – That is 45 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 12,915,543 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,913,716 antigen tests have been performed and 676,204 antibody tests. That is 34,376 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 48 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,300,539 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 336,118 (8.6%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 187,592 (27.7 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 48 hours, 2,073 – 3.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.