COVID-19: Georgia 45; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Hospital Census: Georgia 25% of patients are COVID-19 related; District D (including Gwinnett) 18.3% of patients are COVID-19 related; District E (Including Walton) 24.8% of patients are COVID-19 Related

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Georgia is reporting 45 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting two more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,732 – That is 62 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,245 cumulative (708 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 19.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (20.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 109,356 – That is 264 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,261 cumulative (360 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,149 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (118.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (11.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 982,589 – that is 5,165 more cases were reported plus 2,313 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,478 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,636 – That is 38 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 68,852 – That’s 212 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,987 – That is 45 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,811,889 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,558,258 Antigen tests have been performed and 572,555 antibody tests. That is 29,353 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 956,516 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 243,547 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 127,253 (22.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,900 16.7 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.