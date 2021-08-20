COVID-19: Georgia 46; Gwinnett 5; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Georgia is reporting 46 more deaths, Gwinnett County five and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,092 – That is 74 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,621 cumulative (815 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 244 – that’s 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 254.7)

Testing 21.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (21.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 111,404 – That is 461 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,471 cumulative (437 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,156 – That’s 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (119 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,012,809 – that is 7,051 more cases were reported plus 3,068 Antigen positive cases for a total of 10,119 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,737 – That is 26 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 69,797 – That’s 203 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,131 – That is 46 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,996,078 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,638,578 Antigen tests have been performed and 579,429 antibody tests. That is 40,507 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 988,948 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 254,738 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 130,781 (22.6%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,366, 18.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.