COVID-19: Georgia 48; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Georgia is reporting 48 more deaths, Gwinnett County none and Walton County also no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,181 – That is 80 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,713 cumulative (840 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 244 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 254.7)

Testing 20.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (20.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 111,804 – That is 400 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,511 cumulative (441 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,156 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (119 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,019,585 – that is 6,820 more cases were reported plus 3,020 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,840 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,737 – That is 29 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 70,108 – That’s 311 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,179 – That is 48 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,035,774 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,655,498 Antigen tests have been performed and 581,162 antibody tests. That is 39,696 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 995,530 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 256,890 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 131,723 (22.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 6,582, 16.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.