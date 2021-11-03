COVID-19: Georgia 49; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Georgia is reporting 49 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,002 – That is 14 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,657 cumulative (153 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 310 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 323.5)

Testing 5.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (5.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –133,421 – That is 102 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,739 cumulative (139 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,373 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (141.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (4.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,266,216 – that is 715 more cases were reported plus 438 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,153 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 86,562 – That’s 49 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,535 cumulative, that is 20 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,921 – That is 49 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,464,414 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,698,246 Antigen tests have been performed and 663,361 antibody tests. That is 18,378 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,285,244 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 330,718 (8.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 179,562 (27.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,362 – 7.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive